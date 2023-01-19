Meet KJ Bolden, The Best Athlete In America

Offense, defense, special teams, media availability; KJ Bolden is a Sunday guy as a high school junior. He's the top athlete in America for most recruiting services and college programs.

Bolden could play offense or defense in college, and the decision will be his. The Georgia native plays for Buford High School, one of the top programs in high school football.

He recently narrowed his recruitment to fifteen schools, and Tennessee made the cut. The Volunteers and everyone else are in heavy pursuit, and it's easy to see why when you turn on the tape.

1% Athlete

To play all three phases for Buford is nearly impossible. Bolden does everything for the Wolves and does so at a high level. He logged snaps at safety, nickel corner, linebacker, receiver, running back, quarterback, and essentially anything you can imagine.

Bolden runs track for Buford and is excellent. He logged a sub-11 second 100-yard dash as a high school freshman and has only improved since. During a track meet in April 2021, he came in at 10.76 seconds. For reference, in his sophomore season, he finished in the top 10 runners in Georgia.

He also triple-jumped over 42 feet on that same day. His elite athletic traits translate to the football field, where he routinely appears as the most physically gifted player on a field littered with P5 prospects.

Ideal Frame

Bolden's size translates to either side of the ball. He's listed at 6-1 and 182 lbs. with long arms and a strong base. He's spent years in the weight room and still has room to grow.

Despite adding copious amounts of muscle in high school, Bolden has retained his elite athleticism. If anything, his size enhances his ability, as Bolden routinely strikes hard at the point of contact.

Some players with strong body types don't fully utilize their gifts. Bolden has identified his strengths and plays to them, making him seem even bigger than he is.

Competitive Nature

Character evaluations are essential in modern college football. As we have repeatedly seen, you must love the game and be a good influence off it to compete at the highest level.

Bolden's love for football shines through the screen. He moves at maximum speed yet in a cautious manner. There is beauty in the subtle approach he takes to each play, and the attention to detail separates him.

Furthermore, he gets excited whenever anyone makes a play. Bolden is a player that cares about wins much more than individual statistics, a noteworthy character trait given his high school dominance.

