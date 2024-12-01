Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Lagonza Hayward, a 2025 commit, has announced his decommitment from the Tennessee Volunteers.
Early national signing day is right around the corner for the Tennessee Volunteers and they just took a hit in the 2025 recruiting class. Lagonza Hayward announced on Sunday that he is decommitting from Tennessee. Hayward committed to the Volunteers back in July of this year.
Hayward is rated as a four-star prospect, the 72nd-best player in the country and the ninth-best safety in the class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Multiple teams started making a push for Hayward down the stretch of his recruitment and it looks like he will be heading elsewhere.
One team that has been pushing hard for Hayward is the Georgia Bulldogs, as he took an unofficial visit to Athens back in October. Amidst the rumors though, Hayward tweeted "I'M NOT FLIPPING". Unfortunately for the Volunteers, those words did not remain true.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
- Grady Dangerfield, K
- Daune Morris, RB
