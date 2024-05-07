Lagonza Hayward Cuts Recruitment To 7 Schools
2025 four-star safety Lagonza Hayward (Lyons, Ga.) narrowed his recruitment to seven schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Toombs County High School safety Lagonza Hayward is one of the top priorities for the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Hayward ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, and has publicly named Tennessee as his leader at several points throughout his recruitment.
He narrowed his recruitment to seven schools on Tuesday. Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USC will continue competing for his services. On3's Steve Wiltfong submitted an RPM pick for Hayward, and it was in favor of Tennessee. The Vols have quickly become the leader in the clubhouse here, getting Hayward on campus several times.
"'I think my future is gonna be bright in Orange,' Hayward said, pointing towards his trust in Josh Heupel and the Vols staff. 'Coaches that stay on you and treat you like family.' Tennessee is currently sitting on seven commits and On3’s No. 10 ranked recruiting class, a haul that includes cornerbacks Dylan Lewis and Tyler Redmond. Hayward is as coveted a player on the board regardless of position for the Vols as they push for him, defensive back Onis Konanbanny and a few others. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez have been leading the charge in recruiting Hayward who also is high on the likes of Alabama, Florida State Georgia, South Carolina and UCF. I like where the Vols stand today and Hayward has a return to Neyland Stadium for the spring game on his radar. My RPM is on Tennessee." - Steve Wiltfong on Lagonza Hayward
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
