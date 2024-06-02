Volunteer Country

FINAL: Tennessee Vols Best Indiana, Final Score 12-6

The Tennessee Volunteers put on a clinic at the plate during their win in the Knoxville Super Regional against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee's Billy Amick (11) and Tennessee's Cannon Peebles (5) celebrate Amick's home run during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Tennessee's Billy Amick (11) and Tennessee's Cannon Peebles (5) celebrate Amick's home run during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

The Tennessee Volunteers continued a hot start to the Knoxville Super Regional, notching a big win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday night. The Vols looked like one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, dominating at the plate and on the mound throughout the night's festivities.

They had a four-run second inning, which sparked an elite offensive showing - shortstop Dean Curley launched a two-run homer over the left-centerfield wall, and the Vols continued the hot play. Billy Amick hit a grand slam one inning later to give Tennessee a 9-0 lead, and from there, the Vols didn't look back.

Tennessee continues to look like one of the most complete teams in the country. Drew Beam had a strong outing through the first four innings, holding the Hoosiers in check and letting the Vols build a large lead. Few teams in the country combine an elite pitching staff with elite hitting, and in late May, it looks like the Vols are one of them.

Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.