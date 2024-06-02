FINAL: Tennessee Vols Best Indiana, Final Score 12-6
The Tennessee Volunteers put on a clinic at the plate during their win in the Knoxville Super Regional against the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Tennessee Volunteers continued a hot start to the Knoxville Super Regional, notching a big win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday night. The Vols looked like one of the most well-rounded teams in the country, dominating at the plate and on the mound throughout the night's festivities.
They had a four-run second inning, which sparked an elite offensive showing - shortstop Dean Curley launched a two-run homer over the left-centerfield wall, and the Vols continued the hot play. Billy Amick hit a grand slam one inning later to give Tennessee a 9-0 lead, and from there, the Vols didn't look back.
Tennessee continues to look like one of the most complete teams in the country. Drew Beam had a strong outing through the first four innings, holding the Hoosiers in check and letting the Vols build a large lead. Few teams in the country combine an elite pitching staff with elite hitting, and in late May, it looks like the Vols are one of them.
