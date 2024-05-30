Do the Tennessee Volunteers Have to Make the College Football Playoff in 2024?
Is making the college football playoff during the 2024 college football season a must for the Tennessee football program?
Recent changes in college football have created the potential for new expectations amongst programs. With the playoff shifting to a 12-team format, teams that maybe didn't have annual expectations of making the playoffs beforehand, might have those thoughts now. The Tennessee Volunteers can be thrown into this mix, raising the question: Do the Tennessee Volunteers have to make the College Football Playoff in 2024?
For starters, let's provide some perspective on the situation. Josh Heupel is entering his third season as the head coach of the Volunteers, so still relatively new and by all accounts has shown positive signs that he will be a success story. Tennessee will also be starting Nico Iamaleava at quarterback this season, which some may argue is a reason why they should make the playoffs, but it's also his first year as the full-time starter so some grace probably needs to be given despite how talented he is.
The Volunteers are also coming off of a season in which the offense went from averaging the most points in the country under quarterback Hendon Hooker to ranking 35th in the country for points per game under Joe Milton. Heupel's offense has proven to produce good results but getting back to the 2021 form with a first-year starting quarterback may not be a proper expectation.
Now let's look at the schedule. Overall, it's the most difficult schedule but it's no cakewalk either. A non-conference game against NC State early in the season will be a good test and Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama will be the three major tests of the season - two of which are on the road.
Given the current place of the program, having playoff aspirations in Knoxville is perfectly justified, but it is not a must make the college football playoff season for the Volunteers. If Tennessee were to go 9-3 this season with losses to Oklahoma on the road, Georgia on the road and Alabama, many would probably deem that a pretty successful season. It's not the desired result obviously, but with Heupel still being early in his tenure at Tennessee and the program starting a new quarterback, playoff expectations don't need to heat up quite yet.
