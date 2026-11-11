Caden Dawson's Coach Shares What Tennessee Baseball is Getting in Their Newest Signee

The Tennessee Volunteers are progressing through the early signing period, and they have officially landed one of their top prospects in all of baseball, as they have signed one of their previously committed stars, Caden Dawson, who is a prospect from Blessed Trinity High School in the state of Georgia.

This was one of the biggest additions that there was to be made for the Tennessee baseball team, and now that it has been made, it is safe to share a recent interview that Vols on SI had with Jamie Wagner, the head baseball coach of Blessed Trinity High School.

The baseball coach shared what the Vols will be getting out of Caden Dawson as both a person and a player, while sharing some more key details that fans will want to know.

What is Tennessee Baseball Getting Out of Caden Dawson as a Player?

"Every player Tennessee brings in is going to be one of the best players in the country. What separates Caden from the rest of those players is the intangibles. His baseball IQ is off the charts; he respects and plays the game the right way, and he is going to outwork and outplay the guy next to him. Skill-wise, he is a Bryce Harper type player, combining speed, power, plate discipline, and clutch hitting. I have known Caden since 3rd grade, and every single year you just love watching how he plays the game. So many times you find yourself stopping being his coach and just being a fan of his craft," Wagner said.

What Type of Person is Tennessee Baseball Getting in Caden Dawson?

"Caden is the type of guy you wanna be around. He is the guy you wanna be teammates with, roommates with, classmates with, the guy you wanna go to war with," Wagner said.

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What is Your Message to Caden Dawson as He Signs With Tennessee Baseball?

"My message to Caden is threefold. Trust in God, trust the process, and be the greatest teammate you can possibly be. We are super excited that Tennessee chose one of our Titans to become a Volunteer," Wagner said.

What is Your Message to Tennessee Fans Now Caden Dawson Has Signed With Tennessee Baseball?

"You are getting thee most loyal, charismatic, dynamic, team-first complete baseball player who is the type of player you build a championship cultured team around," Wagner said.

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