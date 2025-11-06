Local Baseball Recruit Chooses Tennessee Volunteers

‘27 RHP/SS Gaven French (@GavenFrench)



6’2, 175 lbs



Following an outstanding outing on the bump yesterday, French is back in action doing it at the plate.



Smoked line drive single here. #PBFG25 // @PB_Uncommitted https://t.co/XLfHTdcqLY pic.twitter.com/yYJSuVh4Bh