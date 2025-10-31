Tony Vitello Talks Tennessee Baseball in Giants Introductory Press Conference
Tony Vitello has officially left Tennessee baseball for his new job, which is the San Francisco Giants manager job. He spoke about the Giants, but also spoke about the Tennessee Vols.
Here is what the former Tennessee Vols baseball coach had to say in his introductory press conference with the San Francisco Giants. Take a look.
Tony Vitello Talks Tennessee Baseball
“Yeah, thanks for revisiting that. It’s relationships is kind of, I don’t have a bread and butter. And to be honest with you, just mentioned work ethic. On the field, I joke. I mean, I had decent skills, and I don’t know that I have many skills to offer in baseball, and sorry if that lowers expectations around here. I think for whatever reason, I clicked on pitching a little bit when scouting, maybe a few guys. Maybe hit the nail on the head there, but I’ve just tried to work hard. And, I think no matter what field it is, probably everyone here knows from the media, it’s not easy, it’s hard work. You all have a job to do too, and the harder you work, the more you have success, and the more you also figure out what doesn’t work and trial and error and things like that. So that’s a long lead into a lot of relationships, and a lot of work were put into that. It’s a phenomenal place to live and work. Like here, the one similarity I saw is that the fan base is arguably the best in the country for who they are, and you end up creating a bond if you do put in the work with those people, where there’s a reciprocation for everything you give to them, you get back. I don’t know what number you want to attach to it, but you get back. And then I started my rambling at the beginning by talking about players. I owe everything to the coaches that have given me opportunities, like Tim Jamison, who I played for, and he gave me my first coaching job. But more to the players that have competed the way they have when I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the dugout. And then you get some credit, and those relationships are tough. And no one wants to see that team go to Omaha more than me, that’s in Tennessee. But I’ll tell you whose wins I’d enjoy more than Tennessee’s, San Francisco Giants.”
