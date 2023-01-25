Marcus Goree's Style Matches Tennessee Defense

If you had three words to summarize defensive back play at Tennessee, it would be fast, physical, and smart. The Volunteers are instilling a new culture in their defense, specifically in the backend.

The coaching staff's recruiting direction tells us where the secondary is moving under head coach Josh Heupel. Safety Marcus Goree is an excellent example of a Tennessee defensive back, and the staff has realized as much.

Goree hails from Cleveland, Tennessee, and plays for Bradley County High School. He stands 6-0.5 and 170 lbs. and wreaks havoc all over the football field.

Closing Speed

Bradley County plays Goore all over, but when teams get into passing downs, he lines up as a field-side safety. He's responsible for covering the largest portion of the field, meaning he must be able to cover ground.

Goore's process is quick; he configures what is happening before patiently shading and then exploding. He does a nice job powering his hips through the transition and getting to top speed.

His top speed isn't out of control; Goore never appears reckless or lost. He ensures he knows what is happening before he commits and breaks on the football, often delivering a jarring hit at the point of contact.

Physical

Despite being 170 lbs., Goore wants to hit each time he gets around the football. His willingness to play hard and fast has enabled his coaching staff to play him in the box, a scheme luxury few have.

His tackling form compensates for his smaller stature. Goore breaks down in space and makes contact before delivering the blunt of the blow. When he latches on, he almost always gets the runner to the ground, which is the only thing that matters.

Goore's physicality emphasizes his competitive spirit. He overcomes blockers in the open field to get to the ball, fights through bodies at the line of scrimmage, and overcomes the first hit.

Scheme Versatility

While tenacity and athleticism are excellent qualities, what coaching staffs value the most is how smart of a football player you are. They can recruit your intangibles, but you will only see the field if you execute the scheme.

Tennessee's offensive pace guarantees an abundance of defensive snaps, meaning Tennessee must prepare many packages and looks for opposing offenses. Goore can disguise an entire look with his body positioning, a valuable asset.

Bradley County occasionally would have him cheat toward the middle of the field before flipping back into a Cover-3. He can also play slot corner or in the overhang if needed.

