Jack Luttrell Signs NIL Management

While most collegiate athletes can partner with school collectives to monetize their brand, larger names often seek outside management. The NIL space has accelerated the financial timeline for some of these young athletes, including Tennessee corner Jack Luttrell.

Luttrell has one of the biggest social media followings of any national recruit. He has nearly 200,000 TikTok followers and 50,000 Instagram followers, some of the highest marks for any collegiate athlete.

Naturally, Luttrell's brand and personality have companies interested in partnering. With the added business opportunities, Luttrell created a management team to help him along the process.

Outshine Talent is a NIL firm helping young athletes find endorsement deals. CEO Barbara Jones told Yahoo that her No. 1 priority is ensuring athletes aren't taken advantage of in negotiations.

"It is business and needs to be looked at seriously. The last thing you want is for anybody to be taken advantage of."

Tennessee is becoming a hotbed for NIL. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is reportedly negotiating a multimillion-dollar endorsement agreement, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a lucrative partnership with Hyatt Hotels, and former quarterback Hendon Hooker's net worth is hovering around $1 million.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.