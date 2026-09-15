Market Monday: The Biggest Updates in Tennessee Football Recruiting

There have been multiple developments in the recruiting scene, but none more than these three that fans need to know.

Derrick Baker Goes Off Against Battle Ground Academy

Derrick Baker | Derrick Baker

The game that Dale Dowden and I went to on Friday was Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee) vs. the Milton Eagles (Georgia) in Franklin, Tennessee. This was a game that featured multiple targets for the Vols, including Kohen Dial, Maddox Porter, and Maximus Curry, who was each playing for the state of Tennessee representative team, along with Milton, who had the likes of Derrick Baker (Tennessee quarterback commit), Landon Ghea, and a few others.

While we were focused on players from both teams, no player received more buzz than Baker. Baker finished the night with a plethora of touchdowns, making plays in both the rushing attack with multiple touchdowns and the passing attack as well.

One could argue that this was his best high school game of the season thus far, as he was excellent. He showed in that game that the Vols aren't only getting a dual-threat weapon but a great leader, who wants to get better.

Tennessee Running Back Commits Dominate Their Game

Chattanooga Baylor’s David Gabriel Georges scored back-to-back touchdowns against Trinity in the second half. Sep 11, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers have two running backs committed in the class of 2027, which include Baylor High School star David Gabriel-Georges and Westview's very own Asa Barnes.

Both running backs had a great game for their high school and have showcased their constant growth throughout the season.

It is safe to say that the Tennessee commits are going to get better, and both have the chance to be great down the line. In fact, one could argue that this is the best running back class the Vols have landed in quite some time, if not ever.

DJ Jacobs Visits Georgia

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman DJ Jacobs attends the Ohio State football game against Ball State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the top remaining targets for the Vols has visited both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs.

It remains unknown if he will visit the Vols, but if Tennessee wants to flip him away from the Ohio State Buckeyes, they will need to get him on a visit to say the least.

This one is worth monitoring to say the least.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.