Marquis Clark Breaks Down His Decision to Sign With Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better programs when it comes to multiple different sports. This includes one of the top basketball programs in the nation, as they went to the Elite 8 in the past two seasons, but have still yet to make the final four. This is something that has haunted the Tennessee program, no matter how good they play, as they have yet to get over the hump.
The Tennessee Vols have been recruiting heavily, which is something that has allowed them to take a huge step forward, as they recently signed one of their next stars. That prospect is the state of Illinois' top guard prospect in the state, Marquis Clark. The Whitney Young High School prospect is one of the better guards in the nation, but is severely underrated. This is something that the Tennessee program took a chance on, and it paid off. Here is what he had to say about his decision to sign with the Tennessee Vols in a recent interview with Vols On SI.
Marquis Clark Talks Signing With Tennessee Volunteers
"This decision just feels right. Tennessee feels like home, the coaches believe in me, the program fits my game, and I can see myself growing there on and off the court. Everything lined up perfectly, and I know this is where I want to be, where I deserve to be, and where I’m meant to be, and I knew it was home when I went down there on my official visit," said the Illinois guard who is now signed with the Tennessee Volunteers.
What type of impact does the talented guard believe he can, and will bring to the Tennessee basketball program?
"I believe I can make a major impact at Tennessee by bringing energy, leadership, and a winning mindset every day. I’m a player who is going to compete, do what I have to do to make the team win and make my teammates better. I’m coming in ready to work, learn, and help the program get past the elite 8 into the final 4 and win a national championship!"
Clark would then leave a message for the Tennessee fans who will be cheering him on in his college career. Here is what he had to say.
"To all the Vol fans, I can’t wait to get to Knoxville and be part of something special. Y’all are going to get my all every time I step on the court. I’m ready to put on for Tennessee, bring that energy, and chase championships. Let’s work, Go Vols!"