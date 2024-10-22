Miami Commit Timothy Merritt Deeply Considering The Vols After Recent Visit
Tennessee has been looking to flip a few recruits in the 2025 recruiting class. One of the names that has emerged as a top target for Tim Banks and this defense is Timothy Merritt.
Merritt is a Miami Hurricane commit and currently is rated as a four-star safety. Merritt was on campus for the Alabama game which the Volunteers won 24-17.
Following the visit, Merritt caught up with Tennessee on SI.
“It was a great experience it always feels like home when I’m in the house of the Vols they show me so much love and treats me like one of their own,” the Miami commit stated to Tennessee on SI. “The atmosphere was a 10/10 it was definitely hectic there was some rocky moments and some very exciting moments but one thing I can say is the fans never lost hope in the Vols they definitely cheered them on until the end.”
The Vols have made this recruitment very interesting as the Miami commit listed it as a “two-man race.” “Yeah, they are definitely in it. It’s a two-man race right now I will say this Tennessee has been trying to get me from the start of my recruitment and they haven’t stopped yet so they definitely have a chance. “I definitely plan on returning soon.”
The coaching staff even made it a point to tell Merritt that he is at the top of their recruiting board at this point in the 2025 recruiting class. “They really want me up there I was told that I’m top on their recruiting board and they have to have me it’s a must.”
He was asked to give a message to the Tennessee fans reading this story. His message would be very intriguing for what the future may hold. “Stay tuned and Go Vols!”
