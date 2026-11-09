New Tennessee Commit Preston Glasco Talks About Derek Jones, Signing Day, and More

Preston Glasco is a three-star defensive back who committed to Tennessee on October 28, over the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now that the recruiting process is winding down for Glasco, he can enjoy preparing to head to Knoxville in a few months.

He spoke about his excitement to join the team, Coach Jones, and more with Vols on SI. Here's what Tennessee's newest commit said.

Preston Glasco on Coach Jones, Signing Day Approaching, and More

Tennessee cornerbacks coach Derek Jones, during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee corners coach Derek Jones was a big factor in Glasco's commitment, and the defensive back and Coach Jones still talk all the time.

"We are pretty tight; our communication has been pretty consistent; we talk multiple times a week. We talk about a lot of things, including how things will be when I get there. We're just trying to build a relationship. We talk about things outside of football and development on and off the field since I'm already locked in (with Tennessee)," Glasco said.

Glasco was originally committed to UConn, and the biggest reason why so many Power Four schools didn't notice him until the past couple of months is that he missed his junior season with an injury. Now, he is back on the field, and he could not be happier.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"The recovery process was good; I was blessed to be around a good support system. I had a good group of doctors and therapists who put me in a good position to get back on the field. I feel pretty healthy now," Glasco said.

With just a few weeks until National Signing Day, Glasco is looking forward to making things official with Tennessee and officially joining the program.

"I'm looking to make an impact early. I'm looking forward to creating a bond with the coaches and my future teammates. I want to learn from the guys already there, like Ty Redmond, Coach Heupel, Coach Knowles, and a lot more," Glasco said.

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