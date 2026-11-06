Tennessee Football Set to Host Former Miami Five-Star Defensive End Hayden Lowe

JUCO Standout

Four-star junior college defensive end Hayden Lowe is scheduled to visit Knoxville when the Vols host Kentucky on Saturday, according to Rivals recruiting reporter Greg Biggins. Lowe is one of the more intriguing defensive prospects Tennessee has been pursuing. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end currently plays for Long Beach City College in California and is ranked as the No. 1 junior college defensive end in the country by 247Sports and No. 2 by Rivals.

His Recruitment Also Comes With an Interesting Background

Lowe originally signed with Miami as part of the Hurricanes' 2025 recruiting class. He was rated a five-star prospect coming out of high school before making the move to junior college football in August. Now, Tennessee has an opportunity to bring him into its recruiting picture.

The Vols originally offered Lowe a scholarship in December 2023 while he was still in high school. Tennessee renewed its pursuit after he entered the junior college ranks, and Lowe has already made one trip to Knoxville this season. That visit came on Oct. 3 when Tennessee hosted Auburn.

NEW: No. 2 JUCO prospect Hayden Lowe will be taking an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, @GregBiggins reports🍊



Lowe was rated a 5-star prospect in the 2025 class.



Read: https://t.co/Dh2szpkmpD pic.twitter.com/hqfF90Wvfi — Rivals (@Rivals) November 6, 2026

The upcoming Kentucky game will give the Vols another opportunity to strengthen their relationship with the California defensive end as his recruitment continues to develop. Tennessee isn't the only major program interested in Lowe. Alabama, California and Missouri are among the schools that have also extended scholarship offers since he arrived at Long Beach City College.

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His size, previous recruiting profile and experience at the junior college level make him an interesting name to follow for Tennessee's defensive front. For the Vols, adding an experienced defensive end could be an important piece of their continued roster development. Junior college recruiting also provides programs with opportunities to bring in players who have already spent time competing at the college level. Lowe's visit doesn't necessarily indicate where his recruitment is headed, but having him back in Knoxville is another opportunity for Tennessee to make its case.

The Vols currently have 19 commitments in their 2027 recruiting class. Adding a prospect with Lowe's background and potential would give Tennessee another highly regarded defensive talent to pursue as it continues building its roster. With Tennessee hosting Kentucky this weekend, Lowe will be one of the recruiting visitors worth watching.

The No. 16 Vols have quite a few recruits confirmed for visits this weekend. For the Dark Mode game against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats. There is no doubt that Neyland Stadium is going to be rocking on Saturday night.

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