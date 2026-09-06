2028 Running Back Says "He Treats Me Like a Son" When Talking About a Tennessee Coach

Football season is officially underway in Knoxville, Tennessee, and recruits are noticing the bright future ahead for the Volunteers. This includes 2028 running back Jacez Walton, who is very high on the Vols.

The prospect is one of the top running back prospects in his class. The junior out of the Peach State holds offers from all across the country. Tennessee is one of the schools that is standing out to him, and he recently spoke with Vols on SI about the program.

Jacez Walton Talks Tennessee

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high fives fans during a modified Vol Walk before Tennessee’s game against Furman on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walton visited Tennessee for the Furman game, where he looked to continue to build his relationships in Knoxville.

“I’ve been up there for the past two years, so I am just looking to build a relationship with Coach Sims as I go up.”

Coach De'Rail Sims has already done a great job of recruiting Walton, and the young star had nothing but good things to say about the Vols' running backs coach.

“He’s one of the coaches that I have known for the longest; he treats me like a son. He’s a great guy, and we've built our relationship beyond football; he calls and checks on me all the time.”

Walton will have a busy fall, with visits scheduled to Tennessee (twice), Auburn, Notre Dame (twice), LSU, UNC, Ohio State, Miami, USC, Florida, and Virginia Tech (per 247 Sports). His older brother, Jonez Walton, plays for Notre Dame, so it makes sense that he is getting up to South Bend twice, and he detailed why he decided to visit Knoxville twice as well.

“Coach Sims is always in constant communication with me, so I am trying to show my appreciation and go up there twice.”

Walton is a very similar size to star Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (Bishop is listed at 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, and Walton is listed at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds), and seeing the success of Bishop and previous Tennessee running backs is not going unnoticed.

“They bring in good guys and put them in the league, so I think why can’t they do that with me?”

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.