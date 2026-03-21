One of the Nation's Top 2029 Quarterback's Set to Visit Vols During Busy Spring

It is still very early on in the recruitment processes for the top players in the 2029 class. They just completed their freshman year of high school and have a lot of work to do. Tennessee has noticed a few players who are advanced for their age and has already started to look into them.

CJ Cypher is arguably the best quarterback in the class of 2029. The signal caller from Carrollton, Georgia, already holds offers from all over the country. He is viewed by many as the next great quarterback prospect out of the Peach State.

Cypher came into his freshman season and beat out a 3-star senior for the starting job at Carrollton High School. His high school coach, Joey King, is a ‘quarterback guru’ as he also coached former 1st overall pick, National Champion, and current Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in high school.

With Cypher’s sky-high potential, it makes sense why the Volunteers would be going after him. Cypher spoke with Vols on SI at The Sevens Tournament about his early thoughts on Tennessee.

CJ Cypher on Tennessee

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel talks with Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (80) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cypher is scheduled to visit Knoxville on April 10th. The decision to visit this early comes from what Cypher described as a great early relationship.

“The coaches and I have been talking, and we have been trying to build a relationship.”

When Cypher does go on his visit, he already has a list of things that he will be looking for from the Volunteers.

“I want to see how they run the offense, the quarterbacks in specific, and I also want to see how they treat their players.”

Cypher is basically going on a mini SEC tour this spring as he begins his recruitment process. Besides Tennessee, this spring he is set to visit Florida on April 4th, Alabama on April 7th, South Carolina on April 8th, and two visits to Georgia on April 9th and 18th. He recently visited Florida State back in February.

Carrollton went 14-1 with Cypher as the starter last season, only losing to eventual national champs (per MaxPreps) Buford. He acknowledged that he has a lot of growing to do, which is impressive for a player to do at his age.

“Last year, I felt like I was a bit panicked, especially in the state game; it was not my best game. I just need to stay composed.”

Cypher has not received an offer from Tennessee, but I would expect him to receive an offer from the Volunteers very soon.

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