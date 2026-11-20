Kristian Jones is a rising star in the 2029 class. The athlete from Nashville has had a stellar sophomore campaign for Ezell-Harding High School.

On offense, he plays as a receiver, grabbing 53 passes this season for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also gotten 23 carries for 519 yards and six scores. Combining all of his yards, plus his special teams return yards and two special teams return scores, he has 1814 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns.

On defense, he plays as a defensive back and has recorded two interceptions, 53 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a recovered fumble.

He visited Tennessee for the most recent home game, and the Vols blew him away.

Kristian Jones Recaps Tennessee Visit

Kristian Jones | Via Kristian Jones on X

Jones has been racking up offers from multiple power-four schools and has already been on his fair share of visits, yet he made a bold statement about this Tennessee visit.

“The atmosphere was easily the best I’ve been in as far as college visits, especially because it was a black out game against their rivals.”

He then went into detail about what was so special about this visit in particular.

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“Their fans love their team and the coaches really appreciated me coming and being able to make it to the game.”

Jones holds offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and others, but after this visit to Tennessee is making moves up the 2029 athlete’s board.

“It (the visit) really adds to why Tennessee would probably be a top option when it comes down to the time for my decision.”

Jones also loved seeing all of the fans on Saturday, and he has a message for Vols fans when it comes to helping out the team on the recruiting scene.

“Keep cheering on the recruits and showing love and it’ll bring in more players.”

Jones does not have a set date to come back yet, but he would welcome another chance to visit Knoxville on game day.

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