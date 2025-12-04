Salesi Moa Flips From Tennessee to Utah

The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the nation made huge moves when it comes to signing day, and the Tennessee Volunteers have officially missed on their first current commit, as they have lost one of the top guys in their class, as he flipped away from the program and will be attending a different school.

The prospect that they lost is Salesi Moa, who has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers since the off-season and has been one of the better players in the class, thanks to his ability to play both offense and defense. Moa is a five-star prospect from inside the state of Utah. He attends Fremont High School, and is a guy that the Vols had rumors of potentially playing both ways, but the truth is, even if he played just one position at the college level, he would've had a lot of expectations, even being inside the toughest conference in college football and being with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Not only did he flip, but he flipped to a team that the Vols beat in the beginning. He flipped to the Utah Utes, and will be a guy who will be looked at as a top commit in their class and has a very large chance of seeing the field in his first season. This is still something that was likely for the talented prospect at Tennessee, especially considering their youth.

Moa is a guy who has a very lengthy background, and his dad does too, which is part of why he flipped to the school. Utah is the same school that his father played at.

-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.

-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.

-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.

-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.

-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.

-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.

-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.

