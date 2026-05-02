Two Major Tennessee Recruiting Targets Set to Commit in the Next Ten Days

Tennessee’s 2027 recruiting class currently sits at 31st in the country according to 247 Sports. Now that spring ball is over, and the offseason is here, recruiting will be taking off. The Volunteers will look to land another top-10 class, and they are already looking to get a head start before the summer begins.

Two recruiting targets are set to make their commitment announcements in the next ten days, and both of them will be crucial for Tennessee's 2027 recruiting class.

Andrew Beard to Commit on May 8th

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks to reporters before the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first of the two commits will be on May 8th, and it will be from four-star running back Andrew Beard. The Peach State product will be picking between the Vols, Clemson, Georgia, and Florida.

Beard is the nephew of Georgia icon Garrison Hearst, but Georgia already has two running back commits in this class, so it is unlikely he will follow in his uncle's footsteps in Athens. However, it should be noted that he visited Georgia this past weekend, so that option cannot be ruled out completely.

In the past, Beard has said that Tennessee was the leader in his recruitment, although that could have changed. He recently visited Tennessee in March, and the Volunteers have wanted him for a while.

He was scheduled to visit Clemson at the end of the month and then all three other schools in June (he was set to visit Tennessee on June 19th). With him scheduling his commitment date in early May, he has likely changed some of those visits.

Kenneth Simon Set to Commit May 11th

Brentwood Academy's Kenneth Simon (10) works with his team during the fourth quarter against Ensworth at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simon is the son of former Volunteer Kevin Simon, who was a two-time All-SEC selection in college. Kenneth has become a household name himself at Brentwood Academy, a powerhouse high school in Tennessee.

Simon’s top four included Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, but it is likely either going to be Tennessee or Alabama. The four-star linebacker will announce his decision on May 11th.

His teammate at Brentwood Academy, Kesean Bowman, committed to Tennessee a little over a month ago. Ironically, he said that Alabama was the leader for him not too long ago, and we will see if Bowman helps Tennessee land another elite in-state prospect.

Head coach Josh Heupel recently said that he is keeping recruiting a priority, even in the modern age of the transfer portal, and the first part of that will be keeping the best players in the state of Tennessee, like Simon, home.