Steve Wiltfong Predicts Radarious Jackson To Tennessee
2025 four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson (Memphis, Tenn.) has been predicted to the Tennessee Volunteers by On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Sheffield High School wide receiver Radarious Jackson has quickly come on to the national scene. He logged an outstanding 1,978 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns during his junior season and now holds offers from many major programs. Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are the major names in this recruitment, but the Vols have had a lead here for some time.
A recent unofficial visit to Tennessee heated things up even more. Head coach Josh Heupel and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope have done a strong job building a relationship with Jackson, and this visit helped further cement that. On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that the Vols would receive a commitment from Jackson by logging an RPM pick in favor of Tennessee.
The Vols are after numerous top pass catchers in this recruiting class, but Jackson is very high on their board and would be a welcomed addition.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, CB
