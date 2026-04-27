Tennessee Football Recruiting Target Releases Huge News

The Tennessee Volunteers have been chasing some good news on the recruiting trail ever since they landed their most recent football commitment in the 2027 class with Jaden Butler from Haywood. The Vols have been targeting many of the top prospects in the class for many different positions, including one of the better interior offensive linemen. That player is Carter Jones.

Jones is a four-star interior offensive lineman who is from Poquoson High School in Poquoson, Virginia. The 6'6 prospect recently released some good news surrounding his recruitment.

Carter Jones Releases Huge News

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones is now down to four schools, as he has cut his list down yet again. Those four schools include the Tennessee Volunteers, Clemson Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Georgia Bulldogs. This is huge news considering he is set to visit the Tennessee program along with Clemson, as he has already visited both Penn State and Georgia officially. The Vols are his next visit, as he is set to make a trip to visit the Vols on May 21. This is a visit that the Vols are looking forward to, as they currently need an interior offensive lineman in the boat, and he would be one of their top targets at the position.

Following the Vols' visit, he will visit the Tigers, as this visit will come just days after the conclusion of his time in Knoxville. He will be visiting the Tigers on May 29, and a decision is expected to be made shortly after. This race is between all four schools, and none of the schools are entirely out of it, but the Vols aren't exactly the frontrunner according to multiple predictions made across 247Sports and Rivals.

The school that has been receiving the most buzz at this time is Clemson, as they have been predicted to land him since before the top schools were announced. The Vols have hopes of being able to change the way things are going with this next visit, as he would be a massive addition for Tennessee, to say the least.

The Vols currently have six commitments in the class, and will be chasing their seventh sooner than later, as there is plenty of time between now and December before players begin to sign. If they were to land Jones, he would be one of the higher-rated prospects in their class, as he would currently be the No. 3-ranked player in the class for the Vols.