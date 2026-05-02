Carter Jamison Announces His Tennessee Football Commitment

Carter Jamison announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers, as he announced the decision to commit on Saturday, May 2. He is by far one of the better players from the Creekside program, but wasn't a name that many anticipated to commit to a school this early. He was in a position to visit the Vols officially, as he was scheduled to visit the program on June 19. This would be his second official visit schedule, as the only other visit he had scheduled at the time was with the USF Bulls.

Jamison and his program won the state championship just a season ago, as he was a key factor on defense, playing both cornerback and safety. He finished the season with two interceptions, which is great considering he was playing in one of the tougher states in the country.

Jamison is just the seventh commit for the Vols, as he is a three-star prospect, and is only the second defensive back in the country to commit to the Tennessee Volunteers in their 2027 recruiting class. Jaden Butler from the state of Tennessee and Jamison are the lone commits at the position, and they will be the cornerstone of something the Vols can build.

More About The Class

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks to reporters before the annual Big Orange Caravan event at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This class is something to talk about already, but they will only get better as they are quickly approaching one of the biggest timelines in the country, with official visits approaching faster than ever. The Vols have all the potential in the world to land yet another top-class in the country, as they could continue their streak of top-10 recruiting classes. If Jamison has another big season, he could rise in the rankings, which will only help the Vols.

This commitment does help the Vols, but with the defensive back room that teh Vols already have, it seems he will likely be someone who redshirts in his first season. This isn't a bad thing, as this is more of a compliment to the defensive back room that Jamison is currently building. All eyes will be on the Vols as they continue to build this room with many underrated prospects, who all have a chance to be great on the defense. This addition won't be the one that is most talked about, but could be one of the more underrated players in the country.

Make sure to stay tuned to see what the Vols have up their sleeve next.