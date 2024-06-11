CFB Expert Has Tennessee In Mock CFP
On3's Andy Staples has the Tennessee Volunteers in his mock for the 2024 College Football Playoff.
The 2024 College Football Playoff will mark the first season of the expanded 12-team regime, something that should be interesting when it comes down to final seeding. The SEC likely expects anywhere between three to four representatives, depending on how the field shakes out. The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are two unanimous favorites to make it, but the Tennessee Volunteers are building momentum as one of those preseason squads.
On3's Andy Staples released a mock of what he believes the ultimate playoff will look like this season. Staples had Tennessee as the No. 11 team in their field, and he had them match up against the No. 6 seed Oregon Ducks in their first season in the Big Ten.
SEC representatives included Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas. That total number of five was by far the most representative of any conference, indicating how competitive the conference should be this upcoming season. Tennessee has a tough schedule, but many see a path for them.
