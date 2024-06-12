Lance Heard Makes "All-Transfer" Team
Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Lance Heard continues to be listed as one of the top transfers of the offseason.
Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Lance Heard was one of the biggest transfers of the offseason, both figuratively and literally. He measures in at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, according to the team's website, which is the prototypical size for a left tackle. He was one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting cycle and signed with the LSU Tigers.
Heard entered the portal after his true freshman season with three seasons of eligibility left. Tennessee offered an immediate opportunity in a competitive conference, not to mention that the Vols signed his cousin, Jeremias Heard, in the 2024 cycle.
The Vols are projected to have one of the top offensive lines in America this upcoming season, and Heard is a large part of that projection. On3 released their "all-transfer" team, highlighted by the most important movers of the offseason. Heard came in at tackle, highlighting what an important addition this was for Tennessee.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.