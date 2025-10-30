Sushi Wilson Updates His Commitment Following Josh Elander Being Named Tennessee HC
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better committed classes in the baseball realm. They have been one of the better recruiting classes thanks to Josh Elander and Tony Vitello, but they will now be without Vitello as he accepted the San Francisco Giants job. He is one of the more popular hires if not the most popular hire in the MLB.
The job has now been handed over to Elander, who everyone has started to support. While losing Vitello sucks, keeping Elander is huge for the Vols and their recruits. This is something that some of the commits has discussed. One of the commits to talk about this is Sebastian Wilson. Wilson (nicknamed Sushi) is one of the better batters in the country. Wilson is an outfielder prospect that has been graded as a 10 by Perfect Game. This is the best grade someone can have, which means they see him as either a high draft pick or an elite college prospect, if not both.
Wilson caught up with Vols On SI recently to detail his commitment updates at this time.
Sushi Wilson Updates
"First off there couldn’t be someone more deserving for the job. Coach Elander is a VFL and the perfect coach for the program. He has been there since I committed over 3 years ago and was a big factor when I committed," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee commitment and his thoughts on Elander being named the head baseball coach.
The talented prospect would then detail what message he would give to Tony Vitello right now following everything that has happened as of recently.
"I would tell Coach V to embrace everything. It’s a coach's dream to coach in the big leagues, and every Vol fan and player couldn’t be more proud of him."
What is Sushi Wilson's thoughts on the Tennessee Volunteers now that there is a new coach in charge.
"My thoughts on Tennessee haven’t changed. I'm still committed to the best school in the country and the work never stops. Can’t wait to watch this Oklahoma game this weekend."
Is he remaining committed to the Vols, or is he likely going to view at other options?
"Yes sir, 100% with Tennessee. couldn’t be more proud of the school im committed too."
"I'm just getting ready for the next task at hand, and that's the high school season. At IMG, we are trying for back-to-back national titles, so that's our focus this year."