Tennessee Baseball Commit Max Hemenway Talks Josh Elander Hire and More
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many talented baseball programs, but as of recently, they have received some shocking news. That news is surrounding one of the more talented college baseball coaches in the history of the sport. That being as, baseball coach Tony Vitello accepted a job with the San Francisco Giants. This shocked the world, but shortly after, the Vols' hitting coach was named as the head baseball coach.
That coach being Josh Elander. Elander is also the recruiting coordinator. Vols On SI caught up with one of the main commits in the 2027 class for the Vols. That player being Max Hemenway. Hemenway is a Perfect Game, with a perfect graded 10/10. This means he is viewed as a high draft pick or an Elite college prospect, if not both.
Hemenway detailed his thoughts on the situation. Here is what he had to say.
Max Hemenway Talks Tennessee Commitment
"I feel amazing that E got hired, this has been such a successful program with him in it, and I’m super glad and feel they made the right choice to win,' said the Tennessee Volunteers commit in the 2027 recruiting class.
The 2027 shortstop then provided a message to Tony Vitello following him accepting the job.
"If I had one message with Tony, I would just tell him to go kill it. It’s amazing that he got the opportunity to go and coach at the highest level, and it’s an amazing opportunity!"
Does the coaching staff change alter his thoughts on the Tennessee program and his commitment to the program.
"Tennessee is still the place I see myself at in the future. I think it’s in great hands with Elander, and it’s going to continue to be in the race for Omaha every year."
The talented prospect would add more to his message.
"I’ve been locked in with Tennessee since I was in my 8th grade year. Obviously, stuff was kind of crazy there the past week, but that doesn’t change any of my interest in any way."
What is next for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball commit? He provides insight on this amid all of the change over at the Tennessee program, but he still has multiple seasons to play high school ball before he makes a run in the college scene if not the MLB scene.
"What’s next for me in my career is all in gods hands, I’m just going to keep my head down and keep grinding each and every day and make myself better."