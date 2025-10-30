Colt Springall Updates His Tennessee Baseball Commitment Following Chaotic Month
The Tennessee Volunteers received some crazy news last week, as the Vols would be without their head baseball coach. That coach is Tony Vitello, who would accept a manager gig with the San Francisco Giants. This is a gig that makes him the first college coach with no pro ball experience at the coaching stage to take a manager job. He is also the highest-paid manager to manage their first team.
Fans were sad to see him go, but happy to see him take the job, as this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Multiple commitments were pleased when they found out who would be the new head baseball coach for the Tennessee Volunteers. That coach is Josh Elander. Elander was the hitting coach for the Tennessee Vols and was also the recruiting coordinator prior to being named the new head baseball coach for the Vols.
One of the recruits to react to this was Colt Springall. Springall is a 2026 prospect from the state of Tennessee, and is a 2B/SS at this time. He is a Perfect Game 10/10 prospect, which means he is expected to be either a high draft pick or an elite baseball player in the college scene, if not both.
Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols On SI.
Colt Springall Talks Tennessee Commitment and More
"Huge for Coach E and absolutely the right choice to keep this program on fire. So stoked for my guy and can’t wait to be on the field with him at the helm of the ship."
He then would leave a message for Tony Vitello.
"Nothing but so much gratitude and respect for Coach V for reeling me in to this wonderful program. Awesome for him and will now always have some part of me pull for the Giants with him and Gilbert over there in San Fran."
The talented prospect believes nothing has changed. He believes the hunt remains to be on the title.
"The hunt for the next title is still all gas, no brakes. Wonderful program that’s not slowing down one bit and has some really scrappy men ready to be some ballplayers this year and go on the hunt."
Have his thoughts on the Vols changed at all now that he has been committed for quite some time?
"Coming up on 3.5 years since the commitment day, and have nothing but Rocky Top in mind and can’t wait to get out there after the spring."
What's next for the Vols commit?
"Gonna have ourselves a fun last ride in high school this spring, but very excited for what’s next after that up in the Smokies. Go Vols."