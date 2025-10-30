Beloved Tennessee Mascot Smokey X Diagnosed With Cancer
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams in the college scene that have been provided with love by the fan base, thanks to many different reasons. One of the reasons is the love for their mascot, Smokey.
Smokey is one of the more popular mascots in the nation. Smokey is both a mascot and an animal who has been cherished deeply by the Tennessee fans and fans of animals across the world. Smokey has been one of the focal points of the mascot world, and Smokey X recently received some bad news.
Smokey X was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is a 13-year-old bluetick coonhound and was with the Vols for multiple seasons. He made his debut with the Vols back in 2013 and quickly became a focus for fans. He has experienced both good and bad, but none as bad as this. The vet provided updates on their website (vetmed.tennessee.edu). Here is what they had to say.
Tennessee Vet Updates on Smokey
"The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s, cherished retired live mascot, Smokey X, has been diagnosed with cancer. The nearly 14-year-old Bluetick Coonhound made his debut as a loyal ambassador for the Vols in the 2013 football season. At his recent biannual appointment, which included routine diagnostic imaging, a small mass was discovered on Smokey X’s kidney. Diagnostic sampling of the mass revealed it was a renal carcinoma (cancer of the kidney)."
The outlet continued to provide more information about this development.
"The oncology service at the veterinary college has examined Smokey X to determine the best palliative care plan to provide pain relief and comfort during this challenging time. While it is difficult to predict exactly how much time he has, the goal is to help him enjoy each day with the best quality of life. At home, Smokey X continues to enjoy his time interacting with his two boys, including Smokey XI, and munching on his favorite salmon treats."
Paul Plummer would provide his own comments on the situation, claiming it is an honor
"Paul Plummer, dean of the veterinary college, says it is both an honor and a privilege to care for Smokey X. "He has brought so much joy and pride to our university community over the years, and we are committed to providing him with the highest level of care and compassion. Our veterinary team is dedicated to ensuring that he remains comfortable and surrounded by love as he continues his journey."
Smokey X recently retired, as the Vols are now with Smokey XI.