Market Monday: Tennessee Football's Biggest Recruiting Storylines

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to recruit heavily, which is something that is expected, as recruiting is the only thing that stays in-season all year long.

While this past week has been a bit slower, there have still been some developments that are worth monitoring.

Braylon Clark Releases His Top 12

Braylon Clark | Photo: Jim Hawkins/InsideCarolina

The Tennessee Volunteers have made the top 12 for five-star wide receiver Braylon Clark. The Vols are joined by a plethora of different teams, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oregon Ducks, Clemson Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the USC Trojans.

This is massive news for the Vols, as they seem to view Clark as one of the top players in the country, and he is a top target for the Vols at wide receiver.

Dvaid "DJ" Jacobs Remains a Target for Tennessee

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman DJ Jacobs attends the Ohio State football game against Ball State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to recruit in the class of 2027, which includes David "DJ" Jacobs. Jacobs is an Ohio State Buckeyes commit who has been heavily targeted by the Vols. In fact, he has been one of the many players in the class of 2027 who have been named as a possible flip target. Jacobs visited the Buckeyes on Saturday, and it remains unknown if he will actually visit the Vols, but if he does, then the Vols will have a real chance to land him, in my opinion.

That is what I am waiting to see play out, as many continue to link him as a possible flip candidate.

2028 Continues to Be a Priority

BGA's Maximus Curry (6) runs after a catch against Nashville Christian during their game at BGA Football Stadium in Franklin, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to recruiting players, the Vols aren't completely off the class of 2027, but it does seem that a large focus is on the class of 2028. There are plenty of targets that the Vols would love to land, which include Braylon Clark, who was mentioned earlier. When it comes to the class of 2028, this is a priority in the recruiting visits, along with offers.

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