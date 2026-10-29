Tennessee Makes Top Schools List for Nation's Top Running Back

The country’s top running back (per both Rivals and 247 Sports), Jayshawn Mitchell, recently cut his list from over 35 schools to just 15. Mitchell, who plays at William J. Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas, was offered by Tennessee back on September 28th, and the Vols have already made quite an impact on him. The Vols were named in Mitchell’s top 15 despite only recently offering.

The other 14 that made the cut are Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, UCLA, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas Tech, SMU, and Oklahoma.

He has visited Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and SMU this season. He will be in Norman to visit Oklahoma this weekend.

In eight games this season, Mitchell has rushed for 1036 yards and an insane 24 touchdowns (that’s an average of three per game). He’s added another 326 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns to go along with it.

Tennessee has been very successful on the recruiting trail at the running back position in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Five-star David Gabriel-Georges committed to Tennessee in a huge recruiting win over Ohio State and Ole Miss. The Vols also beat out Arkansas to land talented in-state running back Asa Barnes.

More Recruiting News

John Matthews | Wesley Powell- Vols on Si

More 2028 prospects are beginning to narrow down their recruiting lists, and Tennessee has made a few.

John Matthews is a four-star receiver from Georgia, and he recently narrowed his list of schools down to 12. Tennessee was one of the 12, as Kelsey Pope continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail. The other schools that are in consideration for Matthews are South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Ohio State, and Florida State.

Tennessee is also pushing for multiple other top prospects in the state of Georgia. This includes four-star corner Tyler Boyd, four-star defensive lineman Jamarcus Johnson, and multiple others.

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