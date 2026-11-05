Tennessee Commit David Gabriel Georges Chasing Another Mr. Football Award

Some high school football players put together seasons that make college coaches take notice. Others produce performances so impressive that the entire country starts paying attention.

Tennessee commit David Gabriel Georges has managed to do both.

The five-star running back from Baylor School in Chattanooga has been named a semifinalist for the 2026 Tennessee Titans Division II-AAA Mr. Football Award, adding another accomplishment to a high school career that already includes a state championship, a Mr. Football trophy, and national recognition.

And if Tennessee fans are wondering why Josh Heupel and his staff worked so hard to land his commitment, the numbers tell quite a story.

David Gabriel-Georges

• Run. Break. Repeat.

• Electric. Explosive. Elite.

• A Different Speed.



Help us congratulate TSSAA DII-AAA Mr. Football Finalist David Gabriel-Georges!



One of the most explosive playmakers in the state — every touch is a threat to score.



📊 Season… pic.twitter.com/lXsr58nUrW — Baylor School Sports (@RaiderRecap) November 26, 2025

David Gabriel Georges Is Dominating His Senior Season

David Gabriel Georges has continued building his reputation as one of the nation's premier running backs during his senior season at Baylor School. Over 10 regular-season games, the five-star Tennessee commit totaled about 1,401 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, according to published statistics from The Tennessean's published statistic. He also finished the regular-season finale with 306 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, showing he can be dangerous in the passing game.

Among his biggest performances was a 315-yard, five-touchdown showing against Trinity in Kentucky. He followed that with another memorable outing against Knoxville Catholic, rushing for 247 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries. His performance helped Baylor finish the regular season 10-0 and extend its winning streak to 22 games.

For Tennessee fans, those performances offer another reason to be excited about a running back who is already regarded as a top prospect in the 2027 recruiting class.

Last night, #Vols ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RB commit @DavidGG27 put on a show in Knoxville as the Red Raiders take the region



Monstrous stats on Halloween Eve just seems fitting; but DGG had a few more treats for the fans who stayed late



Read more:https://t.co/wobX0Wdmgv pic.twitter.com/EpzRHb5364 — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 31, 2026

Could Another Mr. Football Trophy Be Coming?

Gabriel Georges already knows what it feels like to win Tennessee's Mr. Football Award.

He earned the honor in 2025, and now he has another opportunity to add to his collection.

The Tennessee Titans announced him as one of five Division II-AAA semifinalists for the 2026 award. The field will be narrowed to three finalists on November 24, with the winners announced on December 8 at Nissan Stadium.

For Gabriel Georges, another Mr. Football trophy would further strengthen an already impressive résumé.

For Tennessee fans, however, the most exciting part is still ahead.

The Volunteers are getting a running back who has produced against strong competition, delivered memorable performances in championship games, and established himself as one of the nation's elite prospects.

Recruiting rankings do not guarantee college success, and SEC defenses will present an entirely different challenge.

But if Gabriel Georges can bring even a portion of his high school production to Knoxville, Tennessee, fans could be watching a special player over the next several seasons.

Baylor's David Gabriel-Georges (0) leaps over Knoxville Catholic's Julian Sensabaugh (9) and Knoxville Catholic's Brooks Johnston (5) during a high school football game between Baylor and Knoxville Catholic at Covenant Heath Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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