Tennessee Commit Asa Barnes Is Making His Case for Class 3A Mr. Football

When discussing the future of Tennessee's backfield, much of the attention understandably goes to David Gabriel Georges. Widely regarded as one of Tennessee's top running backs and arguably among the best in the nation, Georges has given Vols fans plenty to be excited about.

But on the other side of the state, another future Volunteer is putting together a season that deserves just as much attention.

Westview High School senior and Tennessee commit Asa Barnes is making his own case as one of the state's premier running backs. After earning a semifinalist nod for the 2026 Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football Award, Barnes is proving Tennessee's future at the position could feature a dangerous one-two punch in the years ahead.

And if his high school production is any indication, Barnes might be one of the more intriguing additions to Josh Heupel's future backfield.

🚨BREAKING: Semifinalists announced for Mr. Football. Three finalists will be announced on November 24th.



Congratulations to the West Tennessee Mr. Football Semifinalists!



DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Cole Brown (@ColeBro73781884), @RebelsMckenzie

Darion Taylor (@dmal099),… — Sports731 Network (@Sports731Net) November 5, 2026

Asa Barnes Is Putting Up Video Game Numbers

If Tennessee fans have not been following Barnes this season, his numbers should grab their attention.

Through the regular season, Barnes rushed for 1,148 yards and 22 touchdowns on just 96 carries. That is an incredible 12.0 yards per carry, meaning Barnes has practically averaged a first down every time he touches the football.

But he is far from a one-dimensional running back.

Barnes also recorded 26 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 1,449 yards from scrimmage and 24 offensive touchdowns.

Add another two touchdowns on kickoff returns, and Barnes accounted for 26 touchdowns across offense and special teams during the regular season.

That versatility could make him an intriguing fit in Tennessee's offensive system.

Please consider Asa Barnes for 2026 3A Mr. Football. Asa Barnes is a 4 year starter for us and is committed to @Vol_Football to play running back. Asa has a 3.8 GPA and scored a 26 on the ACT! Asa demonstrates daily what it means to be a Mr. Football! Asa also has 2 KOR TD’s! pic.twitter.com/T9Tw3ljbFA — Westview Chargers Football (@WV_Chargers_FB) October 27, 2026

Big-Time Performances in Big Games

Barnes has also delivered when Westview needed him most.

Against MASE, Barnes rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while adding three receptions for 34 yards. He also recorded two successful two-point conversions, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Against Covington, Barnes needed only 13 carries to produce 119 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

His performances helped Westview finish the regular season 10-0 and capture the Region 7-3A championship, continuing the program's success after winning the 2025 Class 3A state championship.

Top-ranked Westview continues their winning ways, going on the road to knock off Covington, 63-27.@WV_Chargers_FB scored a TD on their first 9 drives. Graham Simpson tossed for 418 yards and 6 TDs. Asa Barnes accounted for 3 more on the ground.



Video thanks to @Sports731Net pic.twitter.com/IniVno1FcO — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyWPSD) October 30, 2026

Could Tennessee Have Its Next Dynamic Running Back Duo?

While Georges receives much of the national recruiting attention, Barnes is making sure Tennessee fans have another name to remember.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, Barnes is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 37 running back nationally in the 2027 recruiting class.

The possibility of Georges and Barnes eventually sharing Tennessee's backfield offers an exciting storyline for the Volunteers. Both have demonstrated the ability to produce explosive plays, and their development could give Heupel multiple options in the running game.

Tennessee RB commit Asa Barnes 👀 Him and DGG will be an elite backfield pic.twitter.com/GYUFirUlcZ — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) August 30, 2026

Mr. Football Recognition Could Be Just the Beginning

Barnes is one of five semifinalists for the Class 3A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award. The field is scheduled to narrow to three finalists on November 24, with the winner announced on December 8 at Nissan Stadium.

For Barnes, winning Mr. Football would be another tremendous accomplishment in an already impressive high school career.

For Tennessee fans, however, the bigger picture might be even more exciting.

While Georges continues to generate headlines, Barnes is quietly building a résumé that suggests the Volunteers could have two talented in-state running backs capable of making an impact in Knoxville.

And if both players continue developing, Tennessee's future backfield could be something special.

Westview's Graham Simpson (6) hands off the ball to Westview's Asa Barnes (5) during the TSSAA Football match between the Westview Chargers against the Lusanne Lynx in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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