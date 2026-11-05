Tennessee Commit Asa Barnes Is Making His Case for Class 3A Mr. Football
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When discussing the future of Tennessee's backfield, much of the attention understandably goes to David Gabriel Georges. Widely regarded as one of Tennessee's top running backs and arguably among the best in the nation, Georges has given Vols fans plenty to be excited about.
But on the other side of the state, another future Volunteer is putting together a season that deserves just as much attention.
Westview High School senior and Tennessee commit Asa Barnes is making his own case as one of the state's premier running backs. After earning a semifinalist nod for the 2026 Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football Award, Barnes is proving Tennessee's future at the position could feature a dangerous one-two punch in the years ahead.
And if his high school production is any indication, Barnes might be one of the more intriguing additions to Josh Heupel's future backfield.
Asa Barnes Is Putting Up Video Game Numbers
If Tennessee fans have not been following Barnes this season, his numbers should grab their attention.
Through the regular season, Barnes rushed for 1,148 yards and 22 touchdowns on just 96 carries. That is an incredible 12.0 yards per carry, meaning Barnes has practically averaged a first down every time he touches the football.
But he is far from a one-dimensional running back.
Barnes also recorded 26 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 1,449 yards from scrimmage and 24 offensive touchdowns.
Add another two touchdowns on kickoff returns, and Barnes accounted for 26 touchdowns across offense and special teams during the regular season.
That versatility could make him an intriguing fit in Tennessee's offensive system.
Big-Time Performances in Big Games
Barnes has also delivered when Westview needed him most.
Against MASE, Barnes rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while adding three receptions for 34 yards. He also recorded two successful two-point conversions, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
Against Covington, Barnes needed only 13 carries to produce 119 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
His performances helped Westview finish the regular season 10-0 and capture the Region 7-3A championship, continuing the program's success after winning the 2025 Class 3A state championship.
Could Tennessee Have Its Next Dynamic Running Back Duo?
While Georges receives much of the national recruiting attention, Barnes is making sure Tennessee fans have another name to remember.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, Barnes is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 37 running back nationally in the 2027 recruiting class.
The possibility of Georges and Barnes eventually sharing Tennessee's backfield offers an exciting storyline for the Volunteers. Both have demonstrated the ability to produce explosive plays, and their development could give Heupel multiple options in the running game.
Mr. Football Recognition Could Be Just the Beginning
Barnes is one of five semifinalists for the Class 3A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award. The field is scheduled to narrow to three finalists on November 24, with the winner announced on December 8 at Nissan Stadium.
For Barnes, winning Mr. Football would be another tremendous accomplishment in an already impressive high school career.
For Tennessee fans, however, the bigger picture might be even more exciting.
While Georges continues to generate headlines, Barnes is quietly building a résumé that suggests the Volunteers could have two talented in-state running backs capable of making an impact in Knoxville.
And if both players continue developing, Tennessee's future backfield could be something special.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731