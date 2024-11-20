Tennessee Football Commit Christian Gass Talks Current Standpoint Following Georgia Rumors
Tennessee football defensive four-star commit Christian Gass has been in the scope of Georgia football. Where does he stand with the Vols?
Tennessee has done a great job landing commitments in the 2025 class as the class starts to conclude ahead of early signing day in just a few weeks. One of the players that the Vols have continuously battled for despite being committed is Christian Gass.
Gass is a linebacker/edge rusher commit from Eastside High School. He is based out in Covington, Georgia and has remained committed to the Vols since July 20th. The Georgia Bulldogs have been targeting Gass since before he committed to Tennessee and haven’t taken their foot off the gas since.
He was rumored to attend the Georgia vs Tennessee game as a Georgia visitor but would catch up with Tennessee on SI.
“Mylo commitment to Tennessee has most definitely been holding up strong the relationships with the staff and the community continue to grow each and every day and ever since the first day I been pleased with my decision just letting god guide me through the whole process. They continue to treat me and my family like we are one of their own and the love is just genuine from each coach every time we talk and I can see my self there developing as a player but also a growing man in life and that’s one of the most important parts,” Gass confirmed when talking to Tennessee on SI.
Tennessee has not moved off the commitment of Gass at all. They have stood strong in their commitment as well. “They have always made me a priority from day one until now. The love, the calling, and the checking up on me and my family hasn’t stopped. They talk to me before and after games and when I get up there it’s the same mentality toward me they want me to come now and I’m ready to make a difference.”
So what about the Georgia visit? One may ask. He left an encouraging message if you are a Tennessee fan. “I didn’t end up going,” said Gass. Other outlets have reported that he was in attendance but he denied being in attendance.
He left one last message with Tennessee fans. “December 4th. Go Vols.”
