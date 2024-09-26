Tennessee Football Commit Douglas Utu Flips His Commitment To Oregon
The Tennessee Volunteers just received some not so great news on the recruiting trail.
Five-star offensive tackle and interior offensive lineman prospect Douglas Utu from Bishop Gorman High School has officially flipped his commitment from the Tennessee Volunteers to the Oregon Ducks. This is coming after a Steve Wiltfong prediction on Friday afternoon that shocked Tennessee fans on X.
Tennessee got the best of Oregon late in the off-season as they flipped tight end commit Da'Saahn Brame out of the state of Kansas. Oregon retaliated by landing Utu.
With Utu flipping to Oregon the Vols are now down to one current five-star in the class. That five-star is David Sanders Jr. who has recently spoken publicly about his satisfaction with the Tennessee Vols. Utu up until this point has been one of the more quiet recruitments.
The 6-foot-4 315-pound offensive tackle and interior offensive lineman is currently teammates with Oregon commit Alai Kalaniuvalu. This could be a huge factor in Utu flipping his commitment to Oregon and many do factor this into the equation.
Wiltfong and Chad Simmons both logged 60% predictions for Oregon to flip the recruit. According to their website (ON3) the RPM had Tennessee as the fourth favorite in Utu’s recruitment on Friday behind Oregon (90.2%), Nebraska (2.2%), and Michigan (1.8%). Tennessee had a 1.5% chance.
Tennessee has done a great job avoiding flips and de-commitments as this is only the second one in the class so far. The first was from Shamar Arnoux early in the off-season.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.