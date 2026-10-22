Tennessee Football Commit Q'Mari Hudson Recaps His Game Day Experience

The Tennessee Volunteers played host to many different prospects recently, including one of their better-committed offensive linemen in the class of 2027, who had the chance to watch Tennessee play Alabama.

That prospect being Q'Mari Hudson, who is a four-star offensive lineman from the state of Virginia. He attends Western Branch High School, and he has been committed to the Vols since June 13.

Following his visit, Hudson caught up with Vols on SI to detail his experience.

Q'Mari Hudson Talks Tennessee vs. Alabama Visit

Q'Mari Hudson commits to Tennessee football. | Q'Mari Hudson/Instagram

"It was great getting back to Tennessee. Every time I visit, it feels more like home and reminds me why I committed. The atmosphere was amazing, and I’m excited to get there in January," Hudson said.

Hudson is by far one of the better players in the Tennessee commitment class of 2027, as he is one of the very few offensive linemen in the class of 2027 for the Vols. In fact, he is just one of the three committed prospects in the class of 2027 on the offensive line, as he is joined by Princeton Uwaifo and Niko Kampas.

The fact that he is already looking to be on campus should tell you that his mind is still set on Tennessee. Many could credit the coaches in this recruitment, which is something that Hudson mentioned, as he detailed that he was excited to be around the coaching staff again.

"I was really excited to see the coaches again, and they were excited to have me back. I’ve built a great relationship with them, and every visit makes that bond stronger," Hudson said.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is interviewed after winning a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The talented commit isn't the only verbal pledge who was on campus. With that being said, Hudson had the chance to speak with the other commits. Here is what he had to say.

"Yes, I got to spend time with some of the other commits. The bond has been growing, and we’re all excited to get to Knoxville and build something special together," Hudson said.

One of the biggest parts of being a recruit is recruiting peers in the hopes of getting them to join you. For Hudson, he takes this seriously. He is one of the many players in the class who have been targeting other prospects.

"Yes, I’ve been talking to other guys about Tennessee and what the program has to offer. I want to bring in guys who are ready to work, compete, and help us win championships," Hudson said.

As for visiting again, that remains up in the air, as Hudson has his focus on something different at the moment.

"I’m not sure about the rest of my visit schedule yet. Right now, I’m focused on my recovery and getting ready to get to Tennessee in January," Hudson said.

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