Tennessee Football Commit Q'Mari Hudson Leaves Must See Message for David Gabriel Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting the class of 2027 at a high level, including some of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee. Their top remaining prospect in the entire class remains uncommitted at this time, as the Tennessee Vols have hopes that they can land current No. 2-ranked and five-star running back prospect David Gabriel Georges.

Gabriel Georges is set to announce his commitment decision soon, as he is set to announce his commitment between three schools later this month. He has set his commitment date for July 22nd and will announce his commitment between the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It is safe to say that among all of the teams, the talented recruit is the top target for each program, although only one will actually be able to land his commitment. The Vols continue to show up in a big way, as they have been able to recruit him for multiple years, as the coaches have been there through it all, but in a recent development, it is safe to say that the coaches aren't the only ones who want to make an effort to get him to Knoxville.

The commits for the Vols in the class of 2027 have also played a part, including Q'Mari Hudson from the state of Virginia. Hudson was quick to leave a message discussing Gabriel Georges and how he hopes the talented running back joins him in Knoxville. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Vols on SI recently.

Q'Mari Hudson Leaves an Honest Statement for DGG

Q'Mari Hudson commits to Tennessee football. | Q'Mari Hudson/Instagram

"DGG, come be a Vol. We’re building something special at Tennessee, and I’d love to have you beside me. I know the type of player and person you are, and I think we’d accomplish a lot together. Hopefully I’ll be seeing you in orange soon," Q'Mari Hudson stated when speaking to Vols on SI about the upcoming commitment decision of David Gabriel Georges.

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