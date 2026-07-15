Tennessee Football Commit Sam McKeown Leaves Strong Recruiting Pitch for David Gabriel-Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land more prospects in the class of 2027, as they have landed a total of 16 commits thus far, but still have more spots to add, including one of their top recruits who remains uncommitted, as they continue to target their top target from the class of 2027. That prospect is none other than arguably the best running back in the world, David Gabriel-Georges.

Gabriel-Georges is originally from Canada, but he is set to enter his third season with Baylor High School, which is a high school in the state of Tennessee. In fact, the high school is less than two hours away from the University, as he is currently residing in Chattanooga, Tennessee with the Red Raiders. He is a two-time Mr. Football Award winner in the state of Tennessee and is even a former MaxPreps National Player of the Year after winning the award following his elite season just a year ago.

The running back target has yet to announce his commitment, but it is coming soon, as he has scheduled his commitment date for the 22nd of July. When he announces his commitment, he will announce between his three finalists, which include the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Although many coaches have done their job recruiting Gabriel-Georges, so have the commits for the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee long snapper commit Sam McKeown recently shared a message on why he believes DGG should join the Vols.

Sam McKeown Leaves a Message to DGG

Division II- Class AAA, David Gabriel Georges, Baylor receives the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football 2025 award during the Titans Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, on Tuesday Dec, 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think Coach Heupel and Tennessee are building something big and DGG would be a huge addition to the team," the talented Tennessee Vols commit stated when speaking to Vols on SI ahead of David Gabriel-Georges announcing his commitment.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)