National Reporter Shares Eye Catching Thoughts on Tennessee Football Target David Gabriel-Georges

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to recruiting arguably the best running back in the nation, so they have their sights set on the No. 2-ranked running back in the country, David Gabriel-Georges. Gabriel-Georges has quickly become a top player in the country, as he is originally from Canada but now resides in the state of Tennessee, playing high school football at Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Gabriel-Georges was named the MaxPreps player of the year last year and is a prospect that many would consider to be generational. Gabriel-Georges continues to show that he is an elite running back and is a prospect that the Vols not only want but need. He is down to three schools, as he is set to announce his commitment on July 22nd at 5:30 PM EST, and the commitment will be made between the Tennessee Vols, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

While many have been quick to share their opinion on the talented prospect, one of the reporters to recently do so is Chris Low from On3 and Rivals. Here is what he had to say.

Chris Low Gets Real When Talking About David Gabriel-Georges

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Have no idea if David Gabriel-Georges will sniff the greatness Herschel Walker did at Georgia. But in 40 years of covering sports, I’ve never seen a RB entering his senior year of HS that looks like DGG. Enjoyed spending time with him and hearing his story. Hell of a future ahead of him," Chris Low stated when making a post on his personal X account.

If the Vols were to land his commitment, this would be one of the bigger announcements in recent recruiting history for the Vols, to say the least.

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