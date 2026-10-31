Tennessee Football Five-Star RB Commit David Gabriel-Georges Has Very Productive Game Against Knoxville Catholic

Halloween Eve brought plenty of treats to the city of Knoxville if you are a Big Orange fan.



Covenant Health Park would play host to the first-ever Covenant Health Classic. The event would feature a match-up between Knoxville Catholic and Baylor School.



Baylor would ultimately win the game 21-7, capping an undefeated regular season, and another region championship for the Erik Kimrey led Red Raiders.

This would provide many locals the opportunity to see the Tennessee Vols five-star running back commit, David Gabriel-Georges, who had a few tricks up his sleeve.

The Tennessee football commit brought many Vols fans to the multi-use stadium, but more known as the home of the Knoxville Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

To be fair, it was not just fans that came out to lay eyes on Gabriel-Georges.

Future Coaches

The #Vols HC Josh Heupel and RB coach De'Rail Sims are in attendance as 2027 Five-Star #Tennessee RB commit David Gabriel-Georges and several targets are set for actions in tonight's game pic.twitter.com/uCS8PAjGjp — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 30, 2026

Head coach Josh Heupel and running backs coach De'Rail Sims made the short trip over to get an up close and personal experience of what will soon be on the way to Knoxville.

The future Vol finished the evening with 247-yard and 3-touchdowns on just 12-rushes. Gabriel-Georges also had a pair of scores called back due to penalties. One of which, was roughly 80-yards. Yes, that would have pushed the night's total well over the 300-yard mark.

It is hard to find a better back in the country with the overall package that comes with the Baylor School standout. Football IQ, vision, strength, agility, balance, speed, etc. You name it, it is there. The one trait that exploded is burst. There were times where you could see the next gear engage.

The first quarter of the game went scoreless, but the one known simply as DGG would change that early in the second.

DGG has reservations for six



2Q | 11:52

Baylor 7

Knoxville Catholic 0 pic.twitter.com/lCjjRoaNj7 — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 30, 2026

That would be the only score seen in the first half, but Gabriel-Georges was ready to gallop after halftime, and gallop he did.



The second score would cover roughly 65-yards. Weaving through the levels of the defense before kicking into overdrive and exploding up field.

The second score of the night for the #Vols Five-Star RB commit David Gabriel-Georges



3Q | 11:00

Baylor 14

Knoxville Catholic 0 pic.twitter.com/yc39azajDx — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 31, 2026

The third and final score of the night has sent many into a frenzy on a, "how does he do that," level. People seem to ask this question a lot when watching the highlights. The play is so impressive you don't even want to try and explain what is being displayed.

David Gabriel-Georges on his 3rd TD run of the night



The Five-Star #Vols RB commit is a unit@VolsOnSI pic.twitter.com/JUNYml3Btu — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) October 31, 2026

After an MVP caliber perfromance, David Gabriel-Georges and Baylor School TE Braxton Rein would sit down with the press.

Thoughts on playing in from of Coach Heupel and Coach Sims

"It was nice, it was really cool for them to show up, and it really encouraged me. I really appreciate that," Gabriel-Georges said.

Believe it or not, after all of this, DGG was not done for the evening.



A small group of Tennessee football fans had gathered outside near the loading area for the team. The buses pulled up and it was not long after that Gabriel-Georges would emerge, sending the small gathering of fans into a frenzy.

Now, Gabriel-Georges and his Red Raider teammates prepare for the playoffs one game at a time as the state title is the goal.

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