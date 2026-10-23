2028 Defensive Back Quinn Pollock Discusses His Tennessee Visit

The recruiting efforts are never-ending in college athletics, and Josh Heupel and the Vols have done an excellent job building up the recruiting efforts in Knoxville. Part of successful recruiting is making strong impressions early, and the Vols have done that with three-star defensive back Quinn Pollock.

Pollock attends McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA. He is a recruit in the 2028 class alongside his twin brother, Cole. The brothers were able to visit the Vols, and they made a big impression. Pollock discussed his visit with Vols on SI.

Quinn Pollock on How His Visit Went as a Whole

“It was a great visit and an amazing atmosphere. Getting to see Tennessee get such a big win in Neyland was an experience I won’t forget. The fans were incredible and being able to celebrate with the players afterwards, hear Coach Heupel’s speech, and be part of the locker room celebration made it even better.”

Quinn Pollock on Which Coaches He was Able to Speak to

“I got to spend time with Coach Poindexter and a little with Coach Heupel and had good conversations. It was cool getting to know them better and seeing how they interact with the players. It was a great experience being around the staff on such a big game day.”

Quinn Pollock on What Else He Has Planned for His Recruiting Decision

“We still have a few game day visits coming up and as of now plan to go to Miami, Louisville, Florida and Auburn. We’ve also visited Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. We’re focusing on schools we’re interested in and want to learn more about before making any decisions.”

Quinn Pollock on if He Would Like to Visit Tennessee Again

“I’d definitely like to get back to Tennessee. I want to spend more time with the coaches and learn more about the program. We haven’t set a date yet, but Tennessee is a school I’m seriously considering for an official visit.”

Quinn Pollock on if He has a Commitment Date Set

“I don’t have a set timeline for cutting schools yet but we’re hoping to make a decision by next summer. I want to keep building relationships with the coaches, visit the campuses, and figure out where I’d fit best and have the opportunity to help the team win.”

Quinn Pollock on the Chances Tennessee Gets an Official Visit

“There’s a great chance that Tennessee will be one of my official visits. I’m seriously considering the program, and this visit made me even more interested. I want to keep building my relationship with the coaches and learn more about what Tennessee has to offer.”

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