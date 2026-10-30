2028 RB Zachary Belyeu Recaps "Great" Visit to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to make progress on the recruiting trail, hosting numerous highly touted prospects on visits, including for their rivalry matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium by a score of 26-10. Tennessee's impressive victory over Alabama marks the team's third win over the Crimson Tide since hiring head coach Josh Heupel, giving Heupel a 3-3 overall record against them and a 3-0 record against them at Neyland Stadium during his tenure.

One of the recruits in attendance to watch the Volunteers take on the Crimson Tide was North Cobb High School running back Zachary Belyeu. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Georgia native is listed as a four-star recruit in the 2028 class, being ranked as the 31st player in the Peach State, the 16th running back in his class, and the 275th player nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Belyeu holds offers from some of the premier college football programs in the country, including Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Following the highly touted running back's visit to Knoxville, he caught up with Vols on SI to detail his visit, his recruitment thus far, and more.

Zachary Belyeu on His Visit to Tennessee and Which Coaches He Conversed With Most

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is interviewed after winning a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belyeu seemed to enjoy his visit to Knoxville, highlighting the hospitality he experienced while there.

"The visit was great overall, like the hospitality." Belyeu said.

On his visit, the talented running back had an opportunity to catch up with some of the Tennessee coaching staff. Belyeu primarily spoke to head coach Josh Heupel and running backs coach De'Rail Sims on his visit and had nothing but good things to say about the two Tennessee Football staff members.

"Spoke to coach Heupel and Coach Sims the most, good talking to them, Great men." Belyeu said.

Zachary Belyeu on What's Next for Him on the Recruiting Trail and His Commitment Timeline

Fans wait for the Vol Walk, before the Tennessee vs. Alabama game, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Belyeu gave Vols on SI an update on what's next for him on the recruiting trail, informing them of a planned visit to South Carolina, and noting how impressed he was with the job Gamecocks' running backs coach Stan Drayton has done.

"Heading up to the South Carolina game to check them out, the running backs there have been very impressive, Coach Drayton is doing a great Job." Belyeu said.

The North Cobb High School star running back then gave Vols on SI a potential timeline for his commitment and top 10 schools list release.

"Should be having a top 10 by January and commit by the spring." Belyeu said.

Zachary Belyeu on the Possibility of Visiting Tennessee Again and the Likelihood that Tennessee Receives an Official Visit

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view as fans look on during the first half between Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about his thoughts on taking another visit to Knoxville, Belyeu expressed interest in returning but was unable to provide a timeline.

"For sure, depends on how my recruiting goes, there’s still other schools in the race." Belyeu said.

To conclude his interview, Belyeu was asked about the likelihood that Tennessee receives an official visit, expressing that he currently believes they will.

"So far, they will for sure get one." Belyeu said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.