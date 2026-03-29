Tennessee Football Host Blue-Chip WR Easton Royal

The Tennessee Volunteers received a visit from one of the nation's best pass catchers, and a top flip-target.

2027 Brother Martin (LA) WR and Texas commit Easton Royal made his way to Rocky Top for the first time to get a better view of Tennessee.

"To start, it (the visit) was better than what I expected. This is my first time here. You know, I've never really been to the state itself. So, I'm thinking you know, country, farm but its really like a city, you know, connected to a college town," Royal explains.

Coach Kelsey Pope

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during the first day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Practice | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The main thing I like about Coach Pope is even when I committed (Texas), he never stopped, like no matter what, he never stopped. He continued to recruit me. He showed me the way he's developed all the receivers, and how Tennessee is also, you know, top 3 schools in producing receivers," Royal detailed.



"They run every route, they run digs, outs, go balls, curls, everything you could think about."

"The academics is top-notch as well, you know, you can get your own private tutors. You know, there's all of these resources for you," Royal added.



Again, this was the first trip to Rock Top for Royal, and the Vols seized the day.

Royal feels like a priority by the way the Volunteer staff stays in contact, and by their word choice.



"It's not if you come here, it's when you come here," Royal said of the Tennessee language.

The Vols are expecting Royal back in June for an official visit, where the primary focus will be on further building the relationships, and a trip around the track facilities.



The Lousianna product is a track star with a 10.3 100-meter time, which set a new Brother Martin )LA) record in 2025. That same year a 4.29 40-yard dash was timed at an Under Armor Camp.

Texas landed the commitment of Royal in November of 2025, but schools have yet to slow down, with a few really making the decision really tough. What is going to prevail?



"The relationships. Whose in the building. How are they going to help me grow as a better man, because the football part is going to take care of itself," Royal said.

While on the subject of relationships, a 2027 top end wide receiver committed to the Vols yesterday, and Royal has a bond with the new Vol.



2027 WR Kesean Bowman committed to Tennessee and quickly named three players at the top of his list to peer recruit.



Bowman told Austin Price of Volquest that Ken Simion II, Easton Royal, and David Gabriel-Georges were his biggest targets.

Will Bowman be able to help orchestrate the flip of Royal? The conversations have already begun.



"We (Bowman and Royal) were talking about it today. You know, he (Bowman) really likes this school, and you know, I do think me and him on the same team, we could break records and win nattys and all of that," Royal said.

At the end of the day, Royal may put pen to paper and become a Longhorn or there could be a flip. We are a few months away from knowing the fate, but where do the Vols sit as official visits are looming and a final decision to follow?

"I would say definitely that Tennessee is a school to look out for, especially after this visit. You know, they blew it out of the water. Me and Coach Pope, we've been talking about this visit since we scheduled it," explained Royal.





Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)