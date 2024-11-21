Tennessee Football Looks For Strong Finish To 2025 Recruiting Class
Tennessee is looking to add some big names to their commitment list as Early Signing Day approaches quickly.
Tennessee has been recruiting well throughout the 2025 class. They have found themselves inside the top five at times but currently sit as high as No. 7. Tennessee has landed only one new commitment since the season began and that commitment was from Brenden Anes who flipped from Wisconsin. This made Tennessee have 24 commits with Douglas Utu flipping to Oregon earlier this season and Shamar Arnoux decommitting before the spring.
With Early Signing Day approaching quickly (December 4th) the Vols have started to pick up steam with some recruits.
Here are some names to watch.
Daune Morris (RB)
Morris is an in-state four-star RB that the Vols have been trying to get on campus all season long. He got on campus for the Kentucky game and has a scheduled OV for the UTEP contest. He is currently committed to the USC Trojans and has ties to current Vols DB Boo Carter. The two would train together and even were winners and runner up in last year’s MR. Football Award in their classification. Morris is an athlete and a playmaker, and the Vols will try their hardest to flip.
Jadon Perlotte (LB/EDGE)
Perlotte is a versatile defender who can play on the edge or in the box. He is also committed to USC but has been trending to Tennessee multiple different times even when he was formerly committed to Georgia. Perlotte seems to still give Tennessee attention and they return the favor. Perlotte very well could end up a Volunteers if Tennessee plays their hand well with the four-star.
Timothy Merritt (Safety)
Tennessee had the Miami commit on campus recently and Merritt labeled his recruitment a two-man race depute already being committed to the Hurricanes. The three-star safety fills a need for the Vols as the majority of their commits in the DB position group is at the corner position. Merritt would join Sidney Walton as the primary two options for the position more than likely.
Isaiah Campbell (DL)
Campbell is a top uncommitted recruit as he recently de-committed from Clemson. Campbell is a high four-star that is nearly rated as a five-star. The Vols are battling North Carolina as he has visited both places. Tennessee has been attempting to get Campbell in the class since before he de-committed and now that the decision nears the Vols seem to be heavy favorites.
