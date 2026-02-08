Tennessee Football Players Playing in the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is officially here, which is something that many will celebrate. This includes many of the Tennessee fans, who will have multiple reasons to cheer on Sunday. Two of their former players are set to compete in the game.

The teams competing in the event are the New England Patriots from the American Football Conference and the Seattle Seahawks from the National Football Conference. Both teams have had a respectable season, and they outworked their opponents in the playoffs to get to this position.

This is one of the better Super Bowls that the NFL has seen, and this will be a big breath of fresh air after getting the same two teams in back-to-back seasons, with the Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. There is one Vol on each team, which means that no matter the outcome, a former Vols football star will be walking away with a Super Bowl ring.

Here are the players.

Joshua Dobbs - New England Patriots

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) warms up prior to the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Joshua Dobbs is one of the better Tennessee quarterbacks in recent memory, as he set the bar high with the dual-threat ability he had at the college level. Dobbs is one of the better players in the NFL when it comes to the role that he has been playing. He has been a veteran guy who you can rely on when his number is called, which has been the case for many seasons.

Dobbs will be the backup in this game, but is the second string, meaning he could see some action in this contest if the Patriots go up big or their starter and MVP runner-up, Drake Maye, goes down with an injury.

Velus Jones Jr. - Seattle Seahawks

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The former Tennessee wide receiver and return man is now set to be part of the Super Bowl, as his team is competing for the chance to right their wrongs from the other Super Bowl game they had against the New England Patriots. This is a game that Velus Jones Jr. has dreamed of, as has every kid with the hops of playing in the NFL.

Jones Jr. will be playing a different position, as he is a running back for the Seahawks instead of a wide receiver. The former Tennessee wide receiver was recently elevated from the practice squad, which means he will be available to play in this one for the Seattle Seahawks.

