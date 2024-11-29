Tennessee Football Recruiting Target Darius Gray Details Visit And Future Plans
Tennessee football offensive lineman target Darius Gray recaps his recent visit to watch the Vols take on the Miners in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee had many talented recruits on campus with one of the highlight recruits being Darius Gray.
Gray is an offensive lineman currently rated as a four-star in position to be rated as a five-star. He ranked as a top 30 recruit in the nation and attends St. Christopher’s School.
The 2026 prospect caught up with Tennessee on SI following his visit.
“The visit was great, being able to be back around the coaches and the atmosphere was great! The city was amazing and everyone was passionate about the game coming up! I felt great being in Knoxville and I can’t wait to be back!”
He spoke not with just one coach, but all of them. “I got to speak with all of them. Their main message was they’re excited to have me back and couldn’t wait to continue building the relationship.”
The Vols continue to stay near the top of Gray’s recruitment as this visit only helped their case. “They did rise, but they have been at the very top. Tennesse is a school that is considered each day! Tennesse, SC, LSU, OSU, Michigan, PSU, and others are all standing out to me.”
He has hopes to return for a visit as early as December. “Definitely soon! Potentially in December for their junior day!”
He left a message for the Vols fans to keep up with his recruitment. “My main message would be I can’t wait to see you all again and maybe one day I can make plays on the field to help win the city of Knoxville a national championship!”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
- Tennessee Football is Out of the College Football Playoff in Latest Projections
- Tennessee vs Austin Peay: Volunteers Dominate the Governors
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports