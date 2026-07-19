Tennessee Football Reportedly Trending Well for 2027 Recruiting Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have the hopes of landing more prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, as they currently have a total of 17 commitments in the class thus far and still need a plethora of different positions.

This includes the running back position, which many know who the Vols are targeting. That, of course, is the two backs who play in the state of Tennessee, Asa Barnes and David Gabriel Georges. While the Vols have the chance to land both prospects, it has been announced that they are trending well for one of them at this moment.

The prospect that the Vols are reportedly trending well for at this moment is Barnes. Barnes is a Westview High School running back who has been a target for the Vols for quite some time. The news was announced just ahead of the commitment of both running backs, which will both be made before the month of August. Here is what was said about the Vols and Barnes.

Tennessee Trends for Asa Barnes

Westview's Asa Barnes (5) scores a touchdown past Marshall County's Mylan Bell (19) during the second quarter in Lewisburg, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Well the week after David Gabriel Georges makes his college decision in-state running back Asa Barnes from Westview High in Martinsville, Tennessee is going to make his declaration. Tennessee is trending heavily for the talented in-state running back. He is 6'0 and 200 pounds. He is obviously aware of the shadow of David Gabriel Georges and Tennessee's love for him, but the Vols lead in this recruitment for Barnes. He doesn't care who's in the room whether DGG is in the room or not. Tennessee is the program who checks the boxes for him. He is also strongly considering Kentucky, Ole Miss, and some other programs," Steve Wiltfong stated in a video for Rivals.

If the Vols land DGG, the want for Barnes doesn't change, as Barnes has confirmed he is open to the idea of playing with the running back out of Baylor High School, as he even stated he believes they could dominate the SEC.

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