Tennessee Football Misses on Major Recruiting Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to continue their Friday success after they landed arguably their top remaining offensive lineman target in the world, as they landed a prospect from overseas. The player that the Tennessee Vols landed is none other than Niko Kampas, who is an offensive tackle from London, England. Kampas currently plays high school football for NFL Academy and is the 17th player to join the class.

While his commitment is worth celebrating, he isn't the only player the Vols were looking to land on Friday, as the Vols were hopeful to land the commitment of one of their top remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball. The Vols were hopeful to land the commitment of Ta'Shawn Poole, who is a four-star safety prospect from the state of Georgia, as he currently resides in Macon.

Ta'Shawn Poole Makes His Commitment

Hudl

He was set to make his announcement, which has finally been made public. He has made his announcement between the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, and the Tennessee Volunteers, as he has opted to commit to the Florida State Seminoles.

This is a major loss for the Vols, as they were even trending to land his commitment at one point. They were the leader, but since then things have changed, so although the Vols were still in the picture, the fact that they missed wasn't something that blinded the Vols.

The Vols currently have multiple commits at the safety position, but one could argue that a guy like Poole would have been the top one, as the best one that they have committed at the moment is Marcus Jones, who is the higher-ranked prospect among the rest of the guys at the position.

It remains unknown how hard the Vols will continue to push, but if they truly want to land Poole before he signs, then they will have some major work to do.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)