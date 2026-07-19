Would Asa Barnes Be Willing to Play With David Gabriel Georges at Tennessee?

The Tennessee Volunteers have two key commitments coming up, as they are hopeful to land a pair of running backs. Those running backs are Asa Barnes and David Gabriel Georges, who will both announce their commitment to a program before August is here.

Barnes was recently labeled as a Tennessee lean, but would he be willing to play with DGG? Here is what Steve Wiltfong said.

Asa Barnes Considered a Tennessee Lean

Westview's Josh Frensley (78) lifts Westview's Asa Barnes (5) into the air after Barnes scores a touchdown during the Class 3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Well the week after David Gabriel Georges makes his college decision in-state running back Asa Barnes from Westview High in Martinsville, Tennessee is going to make his declaration. Tennessee is trending heavily for the talented in-state running back. He is 6'0 and 200 pounds. He is obviously aware of the shadow of David Gabriel Georges and Tennessee's love for him, but the Vols lead in this recruitment for Barnes. He doesn't care who's in the room whether DGG is in the room or not. Tennessee is the program who checks the boxes for him. He is also strongly considering Kentucky, Ole Miss, and some other programs," Steve Wiltfong stated in a video for Rivals.

He went more into detail in a recent interview with Vols on SI, as he would confirm that he is, in fact, willing to play with David Gabriel Georges at Tennessee if DGG were to commit to the Vols before Barnes makes his decision.

Asa Barnes is Willing to Play With DGG

Westview's Asa Barnes (5) scores a touchdown past Marshall County's Mylan Bell (19) during the second quarter in Lewisburg, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"In no way, shape, form, or fashion if DGG commits to Tennessee that it would turn me away from them," Barnes confirmed recently with Vols on SI. He also left a statement about how it is actually intriguing. "We would wreak havoc on everyone together," Barnes stated ahead of both of their commitment dates.

Gabriel Georges is set to commit to a school on the 22nd, while Barnes will announce his commitment to a program on July 29th.

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