Tennessee Football Set to Have a Massive Recruiting Weekend

As if taking on the top-ranked team in the country, Texas, was not enough for one weekend, the Vols will also be looking to impress several of the nation’s top recruits.

Top Recruits Set to Visit Knoxville for Texas Game

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman DJ Jacobs attends the Ohio State football game against Ball State at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The headliner of the group is five-star DJ Jacobs. Jacobs’ father told Rivals that he is only visiting for his brother, Dawson Jacobs, a four-star recruit and a big Tennessee target in his own right. Still, with DJ signing with Adidas, Tennessee still could be in play for the edge rusher.

Another five-star recruit in town is Braylon Clark. He is a top-five receiver in the class of 2028, and Tennessee recently made his top-12 list. The other 11 schools are LSU, Ohio State, Miami, South Carolina, USC, Indiana, Texas, Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oregon.

Four-star receiver Joshua Parker was one of the biggest risers in the recent Rivals updated rankings. The Mississippi native tells me that he will be in Knoxville for the Texas game tomorrow. Ole Miss is the favorite for Parker right now, according to Rivals, but Tennessee is looking to make a good impression on the top-50 prospect.

Milton High School in Georgia is one of the best high school programs in the nation, and Tennessee targets find themselves all around the program. The Vols currently hold a commitment from the Eagles’ three-star quarterback Derrick Baker, and he, four-star offensive lineman Joshua Evans, three-star 2028 defensive back Keelan Wonsley, and three-star receiver Jazz Lewis (also the son of former Vols Jamal Lewis) are all traveling to Knoxville for the game,

The Vols made the top five for defensive back Isaiah Reeves a little while back, with a commitment date set over the offseason. Reeves’ plans changed and he decided to not commit, but the Vols still remain firmly in the mix. He has already visited UGA, Georgia Tech, and Clemson, with many more visits on the way. This weekend, Tennessee will get to show him what Knoxville is all about.

One of the hottest recruits on the recruiting trail right now is four-star defensive back CJ Craig-James. CJ is being pursued by almost every single top program in the country, and Tennessee is doing everything it can to stay in the mix. The Alabama native is visiting Knoxville (per Rivals) for the first time since the spring, and with a lot at stake, the Vols will have to pull out everything they can for him.

Tennessee is hot on the trail of four-star receiver Seven Rashad. The former Purdue commit decommitted from the Boilermakers back in April and has since added offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, and many others. The Buford (Georgia) prospect visited the in-state Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago, was at Clemson last week, and now he gets an up-close view of Tennessee.

Another Peach State prospect that will be in Knoxville on Saturday is Jabari Wade. Wade was offered just a few weeks ago by Tennessee and is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country. Wade likes what he is seeing early on from the Vols, but only time will tell if Tennessee can land him.

Multiple top offensive linemen will be in Knoxville as well. Ryan Wells, a four-star prospect from Kentucky, is one of the top targets Tennessee has at the position. Another top target, Grayson Williams, will be in Neyland as well. Tennessee already holds one commit from a 2028 North Carolina prospect, and Williams could very well be the second.

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